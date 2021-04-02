UP: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announces to set up DRDO centre in Lucknow

Lucknow: Union Defence Minister Rajanth Singh on Friday announced a that a centre of Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) will be set up in Lucknow, his parliamentary constituency.

Inaugurating the Tedhi Pulia flyover in Lucknow, the Defence Minister said that the land acquisition process to set up the centre in 26 acres will begin shortly. Constructed with a cost of Rs 86 crore, Tedhi Pulia Flyover is the first flyover in the state capital with four lanes.

The Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and deputy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dr Dinesh Sharma were also present during the inauguration of flyover in Rajnath’s parliamentary constituency Lucknow.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajnath Singh declared that Lucknow will be among three top cities in the country in next few years. He announced that the work on the Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway will be completed before the end of 2021.

He lauded the role played by Nitin Gadkari and Yogi Adityanath in speeding up infrastructure development work in his parliamentary constituency. “I am being able to discharge my duties as MP of Lucknow thanks to major contributions made by Nitin Gadkari ji and Yogi Adityanath ji,” he said.

On the occasion, he also laid foundation stone for another flyover from Khurram Chowk to Indiranagar with a cost of Rs 180 crore. “These flyovers will ease out traffic congestion and save a lot of petrol, diesel and time of Lucknowites,” he pointed out.