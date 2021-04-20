COVID-19 in Rajasthan: Essential service providers to be vaccinated on priority basis

Jaipur: In a bid to curb the spread of Covid-19 in Rajasthan, the health department on Tuesday issued orders to vaccinate on a priority basis those providing essential services to ensure they do not become ‘super spreaders’.

Rajasthan recorded 12,201 cases on Tuesday in the state with 64 deaths. The tally of total cases is 4,38,785 while the active cases are 85,571.

The state government has already imposed a 15-day lockdown in the state till May 3 to get a grip on the fast-rising coronavirus cases in the state. However, essential services such as fruit and vegetables outlets, grocery shops, milk supply, chemist shops, provision stores have been exempted from the lockdown.

The government will now give Covid-19 jabs to those providing essential services who are above 45 years of age.