COVID-19: Rajasthan to observe 'Jan Anushashan Pakhwada'; offices, markets to remain shut till May 3

Jaipur: In a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus, the Rajasthan government ordered the closure of offices and markets from Monday to May 3, according to a release.

Called the "Jan Anushasan Pakhwada'' (public discipline fortnight), only shops and offices providing essential services will open during the 15-day period, the release issued by Home Secretary Abhay Kumar said.

The sale of fruits and vegetables will be allowed till 7 pm. Those entering Rajasthan will have to show a negative RT-PCR report issued 72 hours prior to the travel.