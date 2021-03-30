COVID-19 in Punjab: 43 women prisoners, child test positive in Patiala's New Nabha jail

Punjab which is battling against the novel coronavirus has been in the top 10 list of the COVID-19 hit states in India. As the fear of the virus doesn't seem to stop, over 43 women prisoners and a child have tested positive for covid in the premises of Patiala's New Nabha jail.
As per Jail Superintendent, the positive patients have been transferred to another location. A team from District Administration is conducting testing in the jail premises.
The Punjab government today extended restrictions to tackle coronavirus with schools and colleges to remain shut for another 10 days. On March 19, the government had ordered the closure of educational institutes besides gathering restrictions till the month-end.
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday ordered that all restrictions that are in place till March 31, will now remain in force till April 10, according to a statement.
Meanwhile, Congress Member of Parliament from Punjab's Ludhiana Ravneet Singh Bittu today said that he has tested positive for COVID-19.
"As it is being shown in the media, It is true that I have tested positive for corona with mild symptoms. Many of our colleagues in the Parliament have tested positive including the Speaker," Bittu tweeted.
Six states -- Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat continue to report major surge in daily cases of Covid-19. About 78.56 per cent of the new cases are reported from these six states. India recorded 56,211 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, 17 per cent lower than the day before, taking the total tally to 1,20,95,855 on Tuesday. Lower count of cases is a result of low testing.
Maharashtra has reported the highest number of fresh cases -- 31,643. It is followed by Punjab with 2,868 while Karnataka reported 2,792 new cases.
