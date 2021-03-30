COVID-19 in Punjab: 43 women prisoners, child test positive in Patiala's New Nabha jail

Punjab which is battling against the novel coronavirus has been in the top 10 list of the COVID-19 hit states in India. As the fear of the virus doesn't seem to stop, over 43 women prisoners and a child have tested positive for covid in the premises of Patiala's New Nabha jail.

As per Jail Superintendent, the positive patients have been transferred to another location. A team from District Administration is conducting testing in the jail premises.

The Punjab government today extended restrictions to tackle coronavirus with schools and colleges to remain shut for another 10 days. On March 19, the government had ordered the closure of educational institutes besides gathering restrictions till the month-end.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday ordered that all restrictions that are in place till March 31, will now remain in force till April 10, according to a statement.