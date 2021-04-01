COVID-19 in Gujarat: Negative RT-PCR report must for those arriving from other states

Gujarat too has joined the list of states who have demanded Covid-19 negative certificates from travellers coming from other states. The decision comes after noticing a huge surge in covid cases in many states in the country. The government of Gujarat had issued the order on Sunday and it has come into effect from today onwards.

In a statement issued by the health department of the state, it said that the test report requirement has been imposed in view of a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases in several states in India. "The coronavirus infection rate is increasing in many states of the country. It is also seen that prevalence of Covid-19 is high among those who have travel history," it added.

As per the order, those entering Gujarat from other states must have undergone RT-PCR test in the previous 72 hours and carry a negative report.

Surat, Ahmedabad, Vadodra and Rajkot are worst cities hit by the coronavirus. To curb the further outbreaks, the state government has imposed a night curfew in these four cities till April 15.