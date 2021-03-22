Gujarat MLA says BJP workers not infected with COVID-19 as they work hard, retracts statement later

COVID-19 can be a deadly enemy, striking even the most cautious and rule-abiding of us all. Over the last year, crores of people have been affected by the ongoing pandemic, with many passing away - with many of the victims being people who had tried to take all relevant precautions. According to a Gujarat lawmaker however, some are exempt.

Speaking in conjunction with the flouting of COVID-19 guidelines by political leaders and workers during poll campaigning, BJP MLA Govind Patel had come up with an unusual defence for his party. The Rajkot (South) legislator countered questions about the party's role in spiking COVID-19 cases, stating that BJP workers worked hard and had thus not been infected.

"Those who work hard do not get coronavirus infection. BJP workers work hard, and therefore, not a single worker has been infected with the virus," Patel claimed.

We feel compelled to note here that many including Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had tested positive amid the poll campaign last month. Several other party leaders including Vadodara MP Ranjanben Bhatt and state unit chief CR Paatil have also tested positive for COVID-19 in the past.

Patel's remarked had triggered controversy, following which the lawmaker opted to retract his statement. His explanation however indicates that the COVID-19 immunity of workers is still an idea he is standing by.

"I wanted to say that labourers don't contract coronavirus but added 'BJP' also in the same sentence, which is a mistake. I take my words back," he clarified.