Coronavirus in Gujarat: IIM-Ahmedabad's COVID-19 tally reaches 70

The new wave of coronavirus in Gujarat has hit two of the country's premier educational institutions with IIM Ahmedabad and IIT Gandhinagar reporting active cases in double digits.

Meanwhile, as per the update given by Dr Mehul Acharya, Deputy Health Officer, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, the number of people found positive for COVID-19 at Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad has reached 70.

Students who had or have tested positive are not allowed to sit for exams.

The IIM-A has been conducting RT-PCR tests for all students and community members free, and in view of new cases the frequency of testing has been increased, it added.

The Gandhinagar campus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) has also seen a rise in infections.

Gujarat's COVID-19 caseload reached 3,03,118 after 2,252 people were detected with the infection on Monday, while the day also saw eight deaths and 1,731 people getting discharged, an official said.

The state's toll is now 4,500 and the recovery count stands at 2,86,577, leaving it with 12,041 active cases, including 149 critical patients, he added.

"Three deaths each took place in Ahmedabad and Surat and one each in Panchmahal and Rajkot. Surat reported 677 new cases, the highest in the state, followed by Ahmedabad with 612, Rajkot 242, Vadodara 236, Bhavnagar 45, Gandhinagar 44, Jamnagar 33, among others," he said.

(With inputs from agencies)