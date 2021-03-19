COVID-19 in Gujarat: Malls, multiplexes to remain shut on weekends in Ahmedabad

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation has decided to shut malls and multiplexes on weekends due to the recent surge in daily COVID-19 cases.
Meanwhile, the theatre owners are upset over the decision. "We're very upset as multiplexes were shut for 7 months & we'd just started to settle down. On Saturdays & Sundays we expect most footfall," a movie theatre owner told news agency ANI.
Besides, the administration has also imposed a night curfew in the city. The night curfew will be in force from 9 pm to 6 am.
Also, all gardens and parks in the city have be closed from Thursday till further orders due to increasing cases of COVID-19.
Buses operating under Ahmedabad Municipal Transport Service (AMTS) and Ahmedabad Bus Rapid Transit System have also been suspended from Thursday.
"Due to high number of cases it is directed that restaurants, malls, show-rooms, tea stalls, namkeen stores, cloth stores, pan parlours, hair salons, spa, gyms and clubs will have to close at 10 pm," the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation had said in its order.
"It has been decided to close all the gardens, Kankaria Lakefront, zoo, etc from March 18 till further orders in view of the COVID-19 pandemic," the AMC said in a release.