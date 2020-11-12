COVID-19 in Delhi: National capital sees record single day spike of over 8,500 cases

However, the consistently rising numbers may not present the entire picture. As per reports, the latest serological survey conducted in the capital showed that around one in every four people in the national capital have been exposed to COVID-19 at some point of time. The report also indicated that a large percentage of the people who have in the past been diagnosed with COVID-19 continued to remain sero-negative.

The rising caseload also coincides with the festive season and an alarming spike in air pollution levels. According to the Indian Medical Association, 3 per cent of this increase has been estimated to be due to air pollution.

"Increased air pollution leads to increased inflammatory response. In the last few days, Delhi has reported more than 6000 COVID-19 cases per day. 13 per cent of the increase has been estimated to be due to pollution," the IMA had said last week.