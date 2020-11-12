COVID-19 in Delhi: National capital sees record single day spike of over 8,500 cases

Even as the COVID-19 situation improves across India, Delhi continues to battle a massive caseload. The national capital recorded more than 8,000 cases for the first time, and saw 85 deaths in the last 24 hours on Wednesday. Delhi now ranks high on the list when it comes to the states with the maximum number of people affected presently, with Wednesday's 8,593 case rise pushing the total tally to 42,629 active cases as per the Health Ministry data.
While the total number of active cases remain below the five lakh mark for the second consecutive day, India has reported 7,905 new COVID-19 infections over the last day, taking the total tally to 86,83,917. At the same time, the death toll rose to 1,28,121 after 550 new fatalities were reported.
However, the consistently rising numbers may not present the entire picture. As per reports, the latest serological survey conducted in the capital showed that around one in every four people in the national capital have been exposed to COVID-19 at some point of time. The report also indicated that a large percentage of the people who have in the past been diagnosed with COVID-19 continued to remain sero-negative.
The rising caseload also coincides with the festive season and an alarming spike in air pollution levels. According to the Indian Medical Association, 3 per cent of this increase has been estimated to be due to air pollution.
"Increased air pollution leads to increased inflammatory response. In the last few days, Delhi has reported more than 6000 COVID-19 cases per day. 13 per cent of the increase has been estimated to be due to pollution," the IMA had said last week.
