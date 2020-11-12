Coronavirus in Delhi: New sero survey shows 1 in 4 exposed to COVID-19 in the national capital

The government on Wednesday informed the Delhi High Court that one in four of the 15,000 people tested in the latest serological survey appears to be infected by COVID-19.

According to the latest report of the fourth round of sero survey carried out in the national capital, which was placed before a bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad, the central district of Delhi has seen an increase of more than double in the rate of infection as compared to the data of the survey carried out in September. The latest report has found that COVID-19 antibodies were present in 25 per cent of the persons tested.

Under the survey conducted between October 15 to October 21, 15,015 people were tested and the prevalence of antibodies was found to be slightly higher in females at 26.1 per cent as compared to males -- 25.06 per cent -- and also comparatively higher -- at 29.83 per cent -- in participants of more than 50 years of age, reported the Hindustan Times.

The report recommended that since Delhi was continuing to report an increase in COVID-19 cases and is yet to reach its peak, therefore, further sero surveillance should be paused till the numbers stabilize after which it can be resumed. The survey also found that diabetes mellitus was observed to be a risk-factor for subclinical infection.