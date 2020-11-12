Coronavirus latest updates: India records 47,905 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 86.83 lakh - Here is state-wise data

With 47,905 new COVID-19 infections reported in the last 24 hours, India's total coronavirus cases surged to 86,83,917, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said on Thursday.

The infection tally mounted to 86,83,917, while the death toll rose to 1,28,121 after 550 new fatalities were reported, the data updated showed.

TThe number of active cases of COVID-19 remained below 5 lakh for the second consecutive day. At present, there are 4,89,294 active cases in the country which comprise 5.63 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated. The total recoveries have surged to 80,66,502, pushing the national recovery rate to 92.89 per cent, while COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.48 per cent.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 12,19,62,509 samples have been tested so far with 11,93,358 samples being tested on Wednesday.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Wednesday said that "India has scaled an unprecedented peak as the active COVID-19 cases have dropped below the 5-lakh mark for the first time after 106 days".