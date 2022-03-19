COVID-19: Fourth wave expected in India? Here's what experts have to say

With Omicron subvariant BA2 having hit a few nations, South Korea, the United Kingdom and other European countries, the prevailing doubt in mind of Indians could be whether or not to expect the fourth wave of COVID-19 in the country. To this, Indian experts are not worried, and suggest to not panic over an approaching another wave as nothing seems likely in the recent future.

Dr Shashank Joshi, member, state Covid task force was quoted by Times of India, suggesting that there is no imminent threat of a fresh Covid wave in India. “The BA2 has been around in India. The new Israeli variant hasn’t yet been classified as a variant of concern (VoC). So, until a new VoC emerges, there is no reason to fear though we shouldn’t stop wearing a mask,’’ he said.

However, as India witnessed a sharp decline in the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT-K) researchers have predicted that the fourth wave may hit the nation around June 22 this year, Zee News reported.

Published on: Saturday, March 19, 2022, 05:35 PM IST