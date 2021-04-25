COVID-19 crisis in India: United Kingdom to send oxygen concentrators and ventilators; Germany preparing 'mission of support'

Meanwhile, German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Sunday said her government is "urgently" preparing a "mission of support" for India as it battles a massive spike in coronavirus cases that has triggered a severe shortage of medical oxygen in several states.

In a message, Merkel said Germany stands in solidarity with India in the "common fight" against the pandemic. "To the people of India I want to express my sympathy on the terrible suffering that COVID-19 has again brought over your communities," Merkel said. "The fight against the pandemic is our common fight. Germany stands in solidarity with India and is urgently preparing a mission of support," added.

Earlier in the day, the European Union (EU) promised to help India after "request for assistance". The President of the EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen wrote on Twitter: "Alarmed by the epidemiological situation in India. We are ready to support. The EU is pooling resources to respond rapidly to India’s request for assistance via the EU Civil Protection Mechanism. We stand in full solidarity with the Indian people!"

This comes after the daily COVID-19 numbers in India almost touched 3.5 lakh on Sunday-- the fourth straight day of 3 lakh-plus fresh infections.

As per Union Health Ministry data released on Sunday morning, India has recorded 3,49,691 new COVID-19 cases and 2,767 related deaths in the last 24 hours.

According to the official data issued, the country's total infection count has mounted to 1,69,60,172 cases, while 1,92,311 people have so far succumbed to the viral infection so far.