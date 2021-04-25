COVID-19 crisis in India: United Kingdom to send oxygen concentrators and ventilators; Germany preparing 'mission of support'

The United Kingdom on Sunday said it was sending more than 600 vital medical equipment, including oxygen concentrators and ventilators, to India. In total, nine containers carrying 495 oxygen concentrators, 120 non-invasive ventilators and 20 manual ventilators will be sent. The first shipment will be arriving in New Delhi on Tuesday.
"Vital medical equipment, including hundreds of oxygen concentrators and ventilators, is now on its way from the UK to India to support efforts to prevent the tragic loss of life from this terrible virus," UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a statement.
"We stand side by side with India as a friend and partner during what is a deeply concerning time in the fight against COVID-19. We will continue to work closely with the Indian government and I'm determined to make sure the UK does everything it can to support the international community in the global fight against pandemic," he added.
Meanwhile, German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Sunday said her government is "urgently" preparing a "mission of support" for India as it battles a massive spike in coronavirus cases that has triggered a severe shortage of medical oxygen in several states.
In a message, Merkel said Germany stands in solidarity with India in the "common fight" against the pandemic. "To the people of India I want to express my sympathy on the terrible suffering that COVID-19 has again brought over your communities," Merkel said. "The fight against the pandemic is our common fight. Germany stands in solidarity with India and is urgently preparing a mission of support," added.
Earlier in the day, the European Union (EU) promised to help India after "request for assistance". The President of the EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen wrote on Twitter: "Alarmed by the epidemiological situation in India. We are ready to support. The EU is pooling resources to respond rapidly to India’s request for assistance via the EU Civil Protection Mechanism. We stand in full solidarity with the Indian people!"
This comes after the daily COVID-19 numbers in India almost touched 3.5 lakh on Sunday-- the fourth straight day of 3 lakh-plus fresh infections.
As per Union Health Ministry data released on Sunday morning, India has recorded 3,49,691 new COVID-19 cases and 2,767 related deaths in the last 24 hours.
According to the official data issued, the country's total infection count has mounted to 1,69,60,172 cases, while 1,92,311 people have so far succumbed to the viral infection so far.