Centre bans use of liquid oxygen for any non-medical purpose, asks manufacturing units to maximise production

The Central government on Sunday reviewed the oxygen supply situation in the country and has now banned the use of liquid oxygen for any non-medical purpose. Moreover, all manufacturing units have been asked to maximise their production of liquid oxygen and make it available to the government with immediate effect, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said in a statement.

'It has been considered necessary to restrict industrial usage of oxygen supply situation for ensuring availability of adequate and uninterrupted supply of medical oxygen across the country for management of COVID," the MHA statement read.

The Central Government has reviewed the oxygen supply situation and has decided that with immediate effect, use of liquid oxygen, including the existing stock, will be allowed for medical purposes only and that all manufacturing units may be allowed to maximise their production of liquid oxygen and make it available to govt for use of medical purposes only," it added.

The MHA further directed the States and Union Territories to ensure that use of liquid oxygen is not allowed for any non-medical purpose. "All stocks of liquid oxygen should be made available to the government. No exception is allowed to any industry with regards to use of liquid oxygen," the statement read.