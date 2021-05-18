India

Updated on

COVID-19: Covaxin clinical trials in 2-18 years age group to begin in next 10-12 days, says govt

By FPJ Web Desk

COVID-19: Covaxin clinical trials in 2-18 years age group to begin in next 10-12 days, says govt
AFP

Amid concerns over the third wave of COVID-19 to impact the kids, the government has been mulling ways to prepare for the same.

Niti Aayog Member Dr VK Paul on Tuesday said that the COVIAXIN trials in the age group of 2 to 18 years will begin in the next 10-12 days.

"COVAXIN has been approved by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), for Phase II/III clinical trials in the age group of 2 to 18 years. I have been told that trials will begin in the next 10-12 days," said Dr. VK Paul, Member-Health, Niti Aayog.

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in