COVID-19: Centre to allow entry of many foreign-made vaccines in India

Self-reliance has taken a backseat. The Centre has decided to allow entry of many foreign-made Covid-19 vaccines that have been listed by the World Health Organisation (WHO) or by other governments for restricted use.

Their import – which is expected to beef up the shortages -- was approved on Sunday by the National Expert Group of Vaccine Administration and accepted by the government on Tuesday.

Some of these vaccines have already been cleared by regulators in the US, Europe, Japan and the UK. These vaccines will now only require "post-approval bridging clinical trials. The idea is to build a “bridge” between a new region where a vaccine is introduced and the foreign place where it is already in use, and to ensure the vaccine’s safety and efficacy among the population in the new region.

So, the first 100 beneficiaries of such foreign vaccines shall be assessed for seven days for safety outcomes before it is rolled out for mass immunization within the country.

The decision will facilitate quicker access to such foreign vaccines by India and would encourage imports, including import of bulk drug material. This will in turn provide a fillip to vaccine manufacturing capacity and total vaccine availability in the country, the ministry added.