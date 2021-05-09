COVID-19: AYUSH 64 to be distributed freely at 7 centers in Delhi from May 10 - Check full list here

While battling with the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, the Ministry of Ayush has started free distribution of drug - AYUSH 64 at many locations in Delhi since last week. In a release, the ministry said that from May 10 (Monday) onwards, seven more centres will become operational. The ministry said that those COVID-19 patients who are in home isolation or are staying at some government/NGO arranged isolation centres can benefit from this initiative of the Ministry of Ayush.
The seven centres where the drug will be available to asymptomatic, mild and moderate COVID-19 patients from Monday onwards are as follows:
All India Institute of Ayurveda(AIIA), Sarita Vihar (9.30 am – 1.00 pm)
Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga, Ashoka Road (all seven days, 8.30 am – 4.30 pm)
Regional Research Institute of Unani Medicine, Abul Fazal Enclave Part-1, Jamia Nagar, Okhla (9 am – 5 pm)
Unani Medical Centre, Room no. 111-113, Main OPD Building, First Floor, Gate no. 7, Safdarjung Hospital(9 am – 4 pm)
Unani Speciality Clinic, Dr. M A Ansari Health Centre, Jamia MIllia Islamia (9 am – 4.30 pm)
Central Ayurveda Research Institute, Street no. 66, Punjabi Bagh (9.30 – 4 pm)
Central Council for Research in Yoga and Naturopathy, opp. D-block, Janakpuri (9 am – 12 pm).
Besides, the Naturopathy Hospital of CCRYN in sector 19 in Rohini will also start distributing free AYUSH 64 from Wednesday (9 am – 12 noon).
The patients or their representatives can visit these centres with the hard or soft copies of patient’s RT PCR positive report and Aadhar Card to get a free pack of AYUSH 64 tablets. Replenishment, if and when required, will also be provided free of cost.
Given the rise in the cases of COVID-19 in India, the Ayush Ministry has taken steps to increase the availability of Polyherbal drug AYUSH 64 across the country. As per the ministry, the drug has been found very useful in treating mild to moderate cases of Covid-19 in clinical trials.
The polyherbal Ayurvedic medicine meant for treating of COVID-19 has been one of the most significant developments. Originally developed in 1980 for treatment of malaria, it complies with all regulatory requirements and quality and pharmacopoeial standards. CCRAS recently concluded extensive robust clinical trials of the drug focusing on the management of asymptomatic, mild to moderate coronavirus in collaboration with the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and many other research organizations and medical colleges across the country.
