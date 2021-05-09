COVID-19: AYUSH 64 to be distributed freely at 7 centers in Delhi from May 10 - Check full list here

While battling with the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, the Ministry of Ayush has started free distribution of drug - AYUSH 64 at many locations in Delhi since last week. In a release, the ministry said that from May 10 (Monday) onwards, seven more centres will become operational. The ministry said that those COVID-19 patients who are in home isolation or are staying at some government/NGO arranged isolation centres can benefit from this initiative of the Ministry of Ayush.

The seven centres where the drug will be available to asymptomatic, mild and moderate COVID-19 patients from Monday onwards are as follows:

All India Institute of Ayurveda(AIIA), Sarita Vihar (9.30 am – 1.00 pm)

Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga, Ashoka Road (all seven days, 8.30 am – 4.30 pm)

Regional Research Institute of Unani Medicine, Abul Fazal Enclave Part-1, Jamia Nagar, Okhla (9 am – 5 pm)

Unani Medical Centre, Room no. 111-113, Main OPD Building, First Floor, Gate no. 7, Safdarjung Hospital(9 am – 4 pm)

Unani Speciality Clinic, Dr. M A Ansari Health Centre, Jamia MIllia Islamia (9 am – 4.30 pm)

Central Ayurveda Research Institute, Street no. 66, Punjabi Bagh (9.30 – 4 pm)

Central Council for Research in Yoga and Naturopathy, opp. D-block, Janakpuri (9 am – 12 pm).

Besides, the Naturopathy Hospital of CCRYN in sector 19 in Rohini will also start distributing free AYUSH 64 from Wednesday (9 am – 12 noon).

The patients or their representatives can visit these centres with the hard or soft copies of patient’s RT PCR positive report and Aadhar Card to get a free pack of AYUSH 64 tablets. Replenishment, if and when required, will also be provided free of cost.