COVID-19: What is AYUSH 64? All you need to know about the Ayurvedic drug the govt is recommending to treat mild covid cases

Given the rise in the cases of COVID-19 in India, the Ayush Ministry has taken steps to increase the availability of Polyherbal drug AYUSH 64 across the country. As per the ministry, the drug has been found very useful in treating mild to moderate cases of Covid-19 in clinical trials.

What is Ayush 64?

The polyherbal Ayurvedic medicine mant for treating of COVID-19 has been one of the most significant developments. Originally developed in 1980 for treatment of malaria, it complies with all regulatory requirements and quality and pharmacopoeial standards. CCRAS recently concluded extensive robust clinical trials of the drug focusing on the management of asymptomatic, mild to moderate coronavirus in collaboration with the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and many other research organizations and medical colleges across the country.

The trials led by scientists showed that the drug has notable antiviral, immune-modulator and antipyretic properties. It is found to be useful in the treatment of asymptomatic, mild and moderate COVID-19 infection.

The Centre in a release said that the CCRAS and National Research and Development Centre (NDRC) signed a MoU for boosting the production and commercialization of AYUSH 64 with mutual cooperation. The Ayush Ministry on 27 April 2021 had also issued advisory to all State Licensing Authorities of ASU medicines to repurpose AYUSH-64 as an intervention for the management of mild to moderate COVID-19 in addition to existing indications.