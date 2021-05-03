COVID-19: What is AYUSH 64? All you need to know about the Ayurvedic drug the govt is recommending to treat mild covid cases

Given the rise in the cases of COVID-19 in India, the Ayush Ministry has taken steps to increase the availability of Polyherbal drug AYUSH 64 across the country. As per the ministry, the drug has been found very useful in treating mild to moderate cases of Covid-19 in clinical trials.
What is Ayush 64?
The polyherbal Ayurvedic medicine mant for treating of COVID-19 has been one of the most significant developments. Originally developed in 1980 for treatment of malaria, it complies with all regulatory requirements and quality and pharmacopoeial standards. CCRAS recently concluded extensive robust clinical trials of the drug focusing on the management of asymptomatic, mild to moderate coronavirus in collaboration with the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and many other research organizations and medical colleges across the country.
The trials led by scientists showed that the drug has notable antiviral, immune-modulator and antipyretic properties. It is found to be useful in the treatment of asymptomatic, mild and moderate COVID-19 infection.
The Centre in a release said that the CCRAS and National Research and Development Centre (NDRC) signed a MoU for boosting the production and commercialization of AYUSH 64 with mutual cooperation. The Ayush Ministry on 27 April 2021 had also issued advisory to all State Licensing Authorities of ASU medicines to repurpose AYUSH-64 as an intervention for the management of mild to moderate COVID-19 in addition to existing indications.
Besides, the Ministry has encouraged more pharmaceutical companies to come forward and obtain a manufacturing licence for this medicine to ensure its availability.
The State and UT administrations are also expected to contribute further to this mobilisation through the vehicle of the National Ayush Mission, under which a country-wide Ayush network is already in place. The State Health Authorities will be promoting the use of AYUSH-64 as per National Clinical Management Protocol based on Ayurveda and Yoga interventions.
On the other hand, India's COVID-19 case load showed a marginal dip even as the number of recoveries remained above the three lakh mark. On Monday morning, India reported 3.68 lakh fresh cases and 3,417 deaths in the last 24 hours.
