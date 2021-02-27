Ujjain: Ancient knowledge of Ayurveda should be promoted as a mark of Indian cultural heritage, says principal secretary Ayush department

Ujjain: Principal secretary Ayush department, Karlin Khongwar Deshmukh inspected the Government Dhanvantari Ayurveda Medical College (DAMC).

DAMC principal Dr JP Chaurasia said that Deshmukh laid stress on the need for development in Ayurveda through proper documentation and fostering of utilities pertaining to the health of the general public.

The ancient knowledge of Ayurveda should be conserved and promoted as a mark of Indian cultural heritage, she added. She appreciated the selfless services rendered by the AYUSH doctors during the corona outbreak.

The specialists examined and appreciated the pathology lab, X-ray, ECG unit and other medical units along with 14 departments of the institution. They also assured the students regarding their demand for a new hostel on the premises.

The issues of the teaching staff like salary discrepancy, salary fixation and verification from the fund and audit department, promotion, creation of new posts and the end of the probation period were also discussed during a meeting on which the principal secretary assured to do needful.

Hospital superintendent Dr OP Sharma, RMO Dr Hemant Malviya and other officials were present.

