COVID-19: Amid surge in cases, night curfew in Tamil Nadu from April 20, class 12 exams postponed

Chennai: To tackle the second COVID-19 wave, Tamil Nadu Government on Sunday announced numerous restrictions including a ‘night curfew’ and Sunday lockdown that would come into force from April 20. The restrictions are likely to be reviewed on April 30 as votes polled in the Assembly elections would be counted on May 2. Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo said though May 2 happened to be a Sunday, the lockdown would not be applicable on that day.

As per the announcement, movement of transport including bus, taxis and auto rickshaw will not be permitted between 10 pm and 4 am. Inter-state and inter-district transportation will also be suspended during this time. Only essential services would be allowed during this period.

On Sundays, there will be a total lockdown, similar to what was enforced during the first wave of COVID-19 last year.

There will be no restriction on the functioning of media, petrol pumps, continuous process industries, the Government announced after a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami.