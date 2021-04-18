COVID-19: Amid surge in cases, night curfew in Tamil Nadu from April 20, class 12 exams postponed

Chennai: To tackle the second COVID-19 wave, Tamil Nadu Government on Sunday announced numerous restrictions including a ‘night curfew’ and Sunday lockdown that would come into force from April 20. The restrictions are likely to be reviewed on April 30 as votes polled in the Assembly elections would be counted on May 2. Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo said though May 2 happened to be a Sunday, the lockdown would not be applicable on that day.
As per the announcement, movement of transport including bus, taxis and auto rickshaw will not be permitted between 10 pm and 4 am. Inter-state and inter-district transportation will also be suspended during this time. Only essential services would be allowed during this period.
On Sundays, there will be a total lockdown, similar to what was enforced during the first wave of COVID-19 last year.
There will be no restriction on the functioning of media, petrol pumps, continuous process industries, the Government announced after a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami.
On Sundays restaurants would be allowed to offer only take away service from 6 am to 10 am; 12 noon to 3 pm and 6 pm to 9 pm. On other days, there will be restrictions in malls, restaurants and shopping complexes, which could operate with only 50% occupancy.
While the State Board class XII board examination stood postponed, the practical examination will go on as scheduled. The restriction of 100 guests in weddings and 50 attendees in funerals will remain in place.
No tourists and visitors will be allowed across the State including hill stations and beaches, parks, museums and zoos on all days, the Government said.
While Information Technology companies have been allowed to function with 50% staff, colleges and university exams and classes have to be conducted online.
App-based food delivery services could operate on Sundays too but e-commerce firms will have to suspend operations on the full lockdown day.
Meanwhile, for the first time, Tamil Nadu saw its daily COVID-19 case count breach past the 10,000 mark.
