COVID-19: Amid crisis, Oxygen Express to deliver 244 tonnes of oxygen to Delhi

As the battle between the Delhi High Court and the Centre goes on over the supply of oxygen amid crisis situation of COVID-19, the Ministry of Railways has announced that the union territory will receive more than 244 metric tonne cumulative of Liquid Medical Oxygen by today itself.

As per a media release, the oxygen express carrying the oxygen are on its way from Hapa and Mundra. With the arrival of two more Oxygen Expresses today, Delhi would see nearly 450MT of LMO in 24 hours.

Of the total 382 MT of LMO being delivered today by Railways, nearly 244 MT would be meant for Delhi, which is nearly 64% of total load being delivered today. Telangana also received its second Oxygen Express from Angul carrying 60.23 MT LMO while Lucknow will receive today 79 tonnes from Bokaro.

So far, Indian Railways has delivered 1585MT (approx) of LMO in 103 tankers to various states across the country. 27 Oxygen Expresses have already completed their journey and 6 more loaded Oxygen Express are on the run carrying 463 MT (approx) of LMO in 33 tankers.