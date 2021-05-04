COVID-19: Amid crisis, Oxygen Express to deliver 244 tonnes of oxygen to Delhi

As the battle between the Delhi High Court and the Centre goes on over the supply of oxygen amid crisis situation of COVID-19, the Ministry of Railways has announced that the union territory will receive more than 244 metric tonne cumulative of Liquid Medical Oxygen by today itself.
As per a media release, the oxygen express carrying the oxygen are on its way from Hapa and Mundra. With the arrival of two more Oxygen Expresses today, Delhi would see nearly 450MT of LMO in 24 hours.
Of the total 382 MT of LMO being delivered today by Railways, nearly 244 MT would be meant for Delhi, which is nearly 64% of total load being delivered today. Telangana also received its second Oxygen Express from Angul carrying 60.23 MT LMO while Lucknow will receive today 79 tonnes from Bokaro.
So far, Indian Railways has delivered 1585MT (approx) of LMO in 103 tankers to various states across the country. 27 Oxygen Expresses have already completed their journey and 6 more loaded Oxygen Express are on the run carrying 463 MT (approx) of LMO in 33 tankers.
Till date, the railways has delivered more than 1585 metric tonnes Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) to Maharashtra (174 MT), Uttar Pradesh (492 MT), Madhya Pradesh (179 MT), Delhi (464 MT), Haryana (150 MT) & Telangana (127 MT).
Many countries have been extending support to India for its battle against the COVID-19. India ha sbeen receiving oxygen, ventilators, medical drugs, vaccines from various countries. At least 40 countries have announced medical aid to India so far. Today it received essential medical supplies from several countries, including the US, Ireland, United Arab Emirates and Kuwait, as hospitals in several states and union territories continued to reel under an exponential growth in COVID-19 cases.
Seven tankers each carrying 20 metric tonnes of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) arrive at Mundra Port in Gujarat in the first such shipment of LMO to India.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)