COVID-19: 74% Indians think antibodies develop just after 1st dose

With the Covid-19 vaccination drives in progress, 74 per cent Indians believe that antibodies develop just after taking the first dose of Covid-19, a new report said on Wednesday. According to a myth-busting quiz conducted by location based social network Public App, almost two-thirds of the respondents believed that antibodies instantly start developing post the first dose of the vaccine.

However, a top health expert stressed that it takes at least two weeks to develop antibodies post second dose. "Antibodies generally develop two weeks after receiving the second dose. So, don't lower your guard and give your body some time to build that immunity back up," Randeep Guleria, Director, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, said in a statement.