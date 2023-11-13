'Countdown Has Started For Exit Of Cong govt In Chhattisgarh': PM Modi

'Countdown For Congress Government In Chattisgarh Starts,' Says PM Modi | FPj

Mungeli/Mahasamund: The countdown of the Congress government in Chhattisgarh has begun with the first phase of polling and the response received from the polling, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday while addressing a public meeting at Mungeli and in Mahasamund.

He said, “When I talk about the development of Chhattisgarh, Congress starts getting irritated. Now Congress has abused me and the entire OBC community. Congress hates the OBC community. It did not apologize even after being told by the court.”

"BJP made a tribal woman the President. Everyone knows what Congress did to the Satnami community in Chhattisgarh. Today, if young people are forced to migrate from the state, then it is the fault of the Congress government," he added further.

PM Modi Slams Congress

Modi said 50 years ago, Congress was in government from Panchayat to Parliament. They have the slogan of eradication of poverty from the country but poverty remains. The BJP government after its formation, 13.5 crore people came out of the poverty line. He said the Congress had made an agreement for two-and-a-half years. Modi alleged that Bhupesh Baghel bought back the two-and-a-half years deal with the High Command. According to it, looted money should be handed over to Delhi, so the departure of ‘30 taka’ coin is certain.

Modi alleged that the Chief Minister’s relative ruined Chhattisgarh by becoming ‘Super CM’. The people of Chhattisgarh will teach a lesson to such corrupt people. The Prime Minister said that the anti-poor Congress government took away permanent houses from the poor. It denied the poor state residents of houses. He said that the corrupt officers of the corrupt Congress government are in jail and they are not even getting bail. It is a big crime.

"Effect of ‘Local for Vocal’ was visible in Chhattisgarh": PM Modi

Prime Minister Modi said that the effect of ‘Local for Vocal’ was visible in Chhattisgarh. People are buying goods from local shopkeepers. The money of the village, the state and the country is staying in the country itself. Not a single Congress leader would have said a single word about this.

Taking a jibe at the Congress, he said that after the completion of the first phase of elections, it has been decided that the Congress government is going. Now action will be taken against the corrupt.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, making a scathing verbal attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the action of ED-IT, has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should not take selective action. He should first initiate action against Raman Singh, Hemanta Biswa Sarma, and Ajit Pawar.

