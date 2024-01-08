CountDown To Ram Temple Consecration Begins; Here Are Details Of Events To Be Held In Ayodhya

ayodhya temple | X

With less than two weeks to go until the Ayodhya Ram Temple inauguration on January 22, state tourism and culture minister Jaiveer Singh said on Monday that the department will start helicopter services soon as a large number of visitors are expected to attend the ceremony.

Preparations are underway in full swing for the Ram Temple inauguration on January 22, which will draw dignitaries and people from all walks of life.

The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust has decided to enthrone Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram Temple at noon on January 22.

Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Rama, holds great spiritual, historical and cultural significance for the people of India.

Here's a detailed insight of what to expect in Ayodhya from January 15th to January 22

January 15, 2024: Makar Sankranti is believed to be the end of the inauspicious period. The idol of Lord Ram, in his child form, will be installed in the sanctum sanctorum.

January 16, 2024: The consecration rituals for the idol of Lord Ram will start.

January 17, 2024: The idol of Lord Ram will be taken on a city procession.

January 18, 2024: The ceremony for the consecration of life force (Prana-Pratishtha) will begin, including rituals like Mandap entry puja, Vastu puja, Varun puja, Vighnaharta Ganesha puja, and Martika puja.

Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust shares pictures of Ram Temple premises as it looks during the night. pic.twitter.com/2RPXVUBebA — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2024

January 19, 2024: The establishment of the Yajna fire pit in the Ram Mandir will take place, and a special ritual will kindle the sacred fire.

January 20, 2024: The sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Mandir will be sanctified with 81 kalashas, containing water collected from various rivers. A Vastu Shanti ceremony will be performed.

January 21, 2024: During the Yajna ceremony, amidst special pujas and havans, Lord Ram will undergo a divine bath with 125 kalashas.

January 22, 2024: The main event, Prana Pratishtha, will occur. A grand puja for Lord Ram will take place at noon, during the Mrigashira Nakshatra. The auspicious time for the consecration of Lord Ram's idol in the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will be from 12:29:08 PM to 12:30:32 PM, lasting only 84 seconds.

Countdown begins

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and more than 6,000 people are expected to attend the consecration ceremony at Ayodhya in UP.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has called for all to celebrate January 22nd with Diwali-like enthusiasm.