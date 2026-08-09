'Could Have Died': Former West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's Car Attacked During Visit To TMC Worker’s Family | Video |

Kolkata: Former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s car on Sunday was attacked while she went to meet with a deceased party worker’s family.

Mamata claimed that she was about to get ‘killed’.

Chanting ‘Chor’, some unidentified goons were seen pelting stones, bricks and bottles aiming at the car of Mamata at Halisahar in North 24 parganas while she was going to deceased party worker Birju Keo’s house who allegedly died under police custody.

Notably, police and RAF had cordoned the area so that no untoward incident took place.

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Talking to the media, Mamata accompanied by Trinamool Congress (TMC) Lok Sabha MP Kalyan Banerjee and Rajya Sabha MP Dola Sen said that she could have even died due to the agitation.

“If the window glass were open, it could have split my head open. I could have died. The police did nothing but gave protection to the people of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Lumphants are moving all over and police have brought them to hide their incapabilities. We will file a case,” said Mamata.

TMC Lok Sabha MP Kalyan Banerjee mentioned that they want ‘justice’ to the alleged death of their party worker under police custody.

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Meanwhile, BJP rubbishes the claims of being associated with the attack.

State BJP chief and Rajya Sabha MP Samik Bhattacharya, who has always maintained that he would not tolerate any violence by party workers, condemned the attack on the former chief minister and added that the saffron camp was not associated with it.

Poll analyst Biswanath Chakraborty said that Mamata is getting paid by her own coin.