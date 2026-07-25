Mamata Banerjee Joins Padmapukur NEET Protest After Calcutta HC Denies Rally Permission, Slams Police On Scooter Visit

Mamata Banerjee Joins Padmapukur NEET Protest After HC Denies Rally Permission, Slams Police On Scooter Visit | X - PTI

Kolkata: Former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday joined a peaceful Padmapukur demonstration over the NEET paper leak after the Calcutta High Court denied permission for holding a rally from Padmapukur to Moulali.

Scuffle broke out earlier between ‘Kalighat Trinamool Congress (TMC) supporters and police following which TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh and TMC leader Baishanor Chattopadhyay were detained by police.

Later, TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee visited the protest site and then went to Lalbazar on a scooter.

Talking to the media, Mamata slammed the police.

“The police and central forces have young children at home as well; they should think about this. We did not organise any procession. We only held a peaceful sit-in. No roads were blocked. Other political parties can organise processions, but you will not allow us to do so? Will you not allow us to express our solidarity? I have always engaged in peaceful protests and have always stood with students and young people,” said Mamata.

The former Chief Minister also mentioned that she had assembled to show solidarity to the students.

“From Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Tripura, Assam, Odisha and Bengal, students and young people are on the streets, and we have not come here for our party. We have come here to express solidarity with the students. So many people have been arrested because they are afraid. They are afraid after seeing the students’ and young people’s movement. I am saying this as a citizen,” further added Mamata.