Navi Mumbai Students Cancel Protest After Pradhan's Resignation, Call It Victory But Demand Reforms And Justice

Dharmendra Pradhan | IANS

Navi Mumbai: Following Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's announcement of his resignation, students and citizens across Navi Mumbai welcomed the development, calling it a significant victory for the student movement while asserting that the fight for accountability and education reforms is far from over.

Gratitude Gathering at Hiranandani

Students and citizens of Kharghar, who had planned a protest on July 26, announced that the protest has been cancelled as their primary demand has been fulfilled. Instead, they will gather at Hiranandani, Kharghar, at 11 am to express gratitude to volunteers and supporters who helped strengthen the movement and to pay tribute to the 21 students who, participants believe, lost their lives following the NEET examination paper leak. Organisers have requested participants to carry only the Indian National Flag (Tiranga), with no political party flags, banners or posters permitted.

Sangeeta Singh, Srishti Shinde Ghosh. Krishna Gupta, Manish Chavan, Abhishek Kamble |

Meanwhile, the Navi Mumbai 4 Wangchuk group, which organised one of the largest student protest marches in Navi Mumbai, will hold a digital celebration with its volunteers at around 10 pm. Organisers said the volunteers had worked tirelessly on the ground and were too exhausted for a physical gathering. Participants will join the online meeting holding placards as a symbolic celebration of the movement's success while also discussing the way forward.

Students Seek Reforms Beyond Leadership Change

While welcoming the resignation, members of the movement made it clear that they expect the government to go beyond a change in leadership and undertake meaningful reforms.

"The question is who next. What pointers will be kept in mind before electing the next Education Minister?" asked Krishna Gupta, 19, a student of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj University, Panvel, and a volunteer who participated in the Navi Mumbai protest march, stressing that the appointment of the next minister would be closely watched.

Organiser Says Movement Must Not End

Echoing the sentiment that the resignation alone cannot deliver justice, Abhishek Kamble, 25, a student of Swami Vivekanand Law College, Chembur, said, "I think a resignation isn't enough, families of students who lost their lives must be compensated and accountability shall be the rule of democracy and resignation shall be the consequences."

Speaking on behalf of the organisers, Manish Chavan, 21, a student of Thakur College of Engineering and Technology and organiser of the Navi Mumbai 4 Wangchuk protest, said the resignation represented moral accountability but should not mark the end of the movement.

Chavan Praises Navi Mumbai Police Handling

"As a former NEET aspirant, I understand the immense mental and emotional toll this exam takes. We appreciate the government taking moral accountability, but justice for the 21 students, support for their families, and lasting reforms must now follow," Chavan said, adding, "This tragedy should become a turning point for India's education system. Exam leaks, irregularities, and the commercialisation of education have eroded trust. We need a system that is fair, transparent, and gives young Indians enough opportunities to build their future here. The handling of student protests in Delhi also raised serious concerns. Students deserve to exercise their democratic rights with dignity. Our experience in Navi Mumbai was very different—the police coordinated with us, supported our march, and respected our democratic rights. We hope that becomes the standard across India."

Former journalist and Kharghar resident Srishti Shinde Ghosh said the larger issue of institutional accountability remains unresolved despite the resignation.

"While the Education Minister's resignation is significant, it is not the end of the movement. Resignation was only one demand; the larger issue is accountability. The country still needs answers on the systemic failures behind this crisis and meaningful reforms to strengthen transparency, curb corruption, and improve the education system," Ghosh said, adding, "The government must also explain the treatment of peaceful protesters at Jantar Mantar and why young citizens exercising their democratic rights were met with force. A democracy can withstand dissent, but not indifference. These questions go far beyond one resignation. Without real institutional reform, this risks becoming a symbolic gesture," said Ghosh, who is also the mother of a 2.8-year-old daughter.

Sangeeta Singh, a parent of two teenagers from Nerul, said the movement had demonstrated the power of young people to bring about change.

"The generation that questions injustice strengthens the nation's future. When young people stand together with purpose, they become a force that cannot be ignored. I salute Gen Z for choosing courage over silence and for demanding fairness, accountability, and a stronger education system for generations to come," she said.

Organisers said that while the resignation marked a historic milestone achieved through sustained public participation, the movement would now focus on seeking justice for the affected families, pushing for greater transparency in examinations and working towards long-term reforms in India's education system.

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