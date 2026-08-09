'Big Stones Hurled At My Car': Mamata Banerjee Faces Protest, Mud Smeared On Vehicle During Visit To Deceased TMC Worker’s Family | VIDEO

Former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s vehicle was attacked with large stones in Barrackpore, North 24 Parganas, while she was travelling to meet the family of TMC worker Birju Keot, who died in police custody.

Banerjee alleged that the attack was carried out by “anti-social elements” in front of police personnel and claimed that the stones were large enough to cause serious injuries.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

“Large stones were hurled at my car by anti-social elements, right in front of the police. The attack on the vehicle was so severe that if the windows had been open, my head would have been split open,” Banerjee said.

Protesters Surround Convoy, Hurl Shoes And Water Bottles

The incident occurred amid protests against Banerjee during her visit to meet Keot’s family. Demonstrators reportedly surrounded her vehicle, smeared the car with mud and hurled water bottles, shoes and other footwear at the convoy.

Protesters also raised slogans against the TMC supremo, including “chor” (thief) and “queen of dacoits”, as tensions escalated at the spot.

The protest comes amid heightened political tensions in West Bengal following the TMC’s loss of power in the state.

Police Intervene As Situation Turns Chaotic

Police personnel rushed to the spot after the protest intensified and intervened to bring the situation under control. Security officials subsequently escorted Banerjee’s convoy away from the area to ensure her safety and prevent further escalation.

Banerjee also accused the authorities of shielding BJP supporters, adding another political dimension to the confrontation.

The former chief minister was in Barrackpore to meet the family of Birju Keot, whose death in police custody has triggered political controversy and protests.