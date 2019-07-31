Corporate world reacts to VG Siddhartha's death: ‘Let's start having open conversations about mental well-being of entrepreneurs’

Cafe Coffee Day (CCD) founder-chairman VG Siddhartha is no more, as his body was found in Karnataka's Netravathi river on Wednesday. He was 60.

Siddhartha, the son-in-law of BJP leader SM Krishna, was under the scanner of the income tax department and Enforcement Directorate for alleged irregularities in his association with information technology company Mindtree Ltd.

In the letter to directors of his company, Siddhartha said there was a lot of harassment from a senior income tax department official in the form of attaching “our shares on two separate occasions to block our Mindtree deal and then taking position of our Coffee Day shares, although revised returns have been filed by us”.

"Two fishermen found Siddhartha's body early this morning about 500 metres away from the road bridge from where he alleged to have jumped into the river on Monday night," a Mangaluru Police Commissioner Sandeep Patil told reporters here. The port city of Mangaluru is about 360km west of Bengaluru. The body was found by the fishermen near Hoige Bazar in trousers but without a shirt.

This how the corporate world reacted to the Coffee King's death: