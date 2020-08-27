Coronavirus: With 75,760 fresh cases, India's COVID-19 case tally crosses 33 lakh mark

As per the latest data released by the Health Ministry, India's COVID-19 case tally crossed 33 lakh mark with 75,760 fresh coronavirus cases.

Moreover, 1,023 deaths, were also registered in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 60,472.

The COVID-19 case tally in the country rose to 33,10,235 including 7,25,991 active cases, read data released by the Ministry of Health.

As off now 25,23,772 people have cured/discharged/migrated .