Coronavirus: With 75,760 fresh cases, India's COVID-19 case tally crosses 33 lakh mark

As per the latest data released by the Health Ministry, India's COVID-19 case tally crossed 33 lakh mark with 75,760 fresh coronavirus cases.
Moreover, 1,023 deaths, were also registered in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 60,472.
The COVID-19 case tally in the country rose to 33,10,235 including 7,25,991 active cases, read data released by the Ministry of Health.
As off now 25,23,772 people have cured/discharged/migrated .
The overall number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed the 24 million mark, while the deaths have increased to over 824,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
As of Thursday morning, the total number of cases stood at 24,085,646 and the fatalities rose to 824,368, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.
The US accounted for the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 5,821,195 and 179,708 respectively, according to the CSSE.
Brazil came in second place with 3,717,156 infections and 117,665 deaths.
In terms of cases, India ranks third (3,234,474), and is followed by Russia (968,297), South Africa (615,701), Peru (607,382), Mexico (573,888), Colombia (562,113), Spain (419,849), Chile (402,365), Argentina (370,188), Iran (365,606), the UK (330,934), Saudi Arabia (310,836), Bangladesh (302,147), Pakistan (294,193), France (291,374), Italy (262,540), Turkey (262,507), Germany (239,010), Iraq (215,784), Philippines (202,361), Indonesia (160,165), Canada (128,380), Qatar (117,742), Ukraine (112,650), Bolivia (110,999), Ecuador (110,549), Israel (108,403) and Kazakhstan (105,075), the CSSE figures showed.
The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the Mexico (62,076), India (59,449), UK (41,552), Italy (35,458), France (30,549), Spain (28,971), Peru (28,001), Iran (21,020), Colombia (17,889), Russia (16,638), South Africa (13,502) and Chile (10,916).
(With inputs from IANS)
