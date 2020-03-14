Coronavirus Updates: Odisha hoteliers asked not to 'unnecessarily harass' foreigners

Odisha's Tourism Department has asked the hospitality sector to ensure that foreign tourists are not "unnecessarily harassed" in the name of precautionary measures in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

In a letter to various hotel associations, the state tourism director said it has come to the department's notice that foreign tourists are being denied entry into hotels in some places.

"These (denial of entry) include foreign tourists who have had no exposure to the virus.... This is causing unnecessary panic and harassment to tourists. It is advised not to stop entry of such tourists and to allow them to check in to hotels," S R Jadhav, director and additional secretary in the tourism department, said in the letter.

If required, medical testing of the tourists may be undertaken as per the prescribed procedure, Jadhav said.

Meanwhile, The tourism department issued an advisory on "COVID-19 (Coronavirus): Outbreak Control and Prevention" for officials as well as the hospitality sector because of the coronavirus outbreak.