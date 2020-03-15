Coronavirus Updates in India: 289 passengers of Dubai-bound flight offloaded at Kochi airport after UK national tests positive

All 289 passangers of a Dubai-bound flight were offloaded at the Cochin International Airport in Kerala after a UK national tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday.

The patient arrived in Kerala on March 2 and was diagnosed with COVID-19 after he developed high fever while he was at the hill station of Munnar, about 100 km from Kochi. He was kept in quarantine at the Tea Estate Hotel.

He, along with his group of 19 tourists were also asked to remain in isolation. However, the entire group broke all the protocols and headed for the Cochin airport on Sunday.

They went through the immigration at the airport and boarded an Emirates flight to Dubai at 8:30 am. After the tests reports came, the authorities came to know that he was at the Kochi airport. Firstly, it was decided to offload all 19 passengers of his group, he said.

"Now, it is decided to offload the remaining 270 pax also and send them to hospital for further investigation", the spokesman said.

They all have been moved to the hospitals.