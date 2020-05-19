Coronavirus updates from India and the world: France reports 131 COVID-19 deaths in last 24 hours

Taking anti-malaria drug for protection against virus, says Trump
US President Donald Trump on Monday said he has been taking anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine as a preventive measure against coronavirus. "I have been taking it (hydroxychloroquine) for about a week and a half," Trump told reporters at the White House, asserting that he has zero symptoms of the deadly COVID-19, which has killed over 90,000 Americans in the past three months.
France reports 131 COVID-19 deaths in last 24 hours
France reported 131 deaths caused by the coronavirus in the last 24 hours as admissions to intensive care units (ICUs) fell below 2,000 for the first time since March 22, official figures showed on Monday.
