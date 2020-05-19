India

Updated on
LIVE

Coronavirus updates from India and the world: France reports 131 COVID-19 deaths in last 24 hours

By FPJ Web Desk

The COVID-19 death toll rose to 3,029 and the number of cases climbed to 96,169 on Monday, registering an increase of 157 fatalities and a record jump of 5,242 cases in 24 hours, even as the government asserted that India was faring better than others with 7.1 cases per one lakh population as against 60 globally.

Coronavirus updates from India and the world: France reports 131 COVID-19 deaths in last 24 hours

Taking anti-malaria drug for protection against virus, says Trump

US President Donald Trump on Monday said he has been taking anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine as a preventive measure against coronavirus. "I have been taking it (hydroxychloroquine) for about a week and a half," Trump told reporters at the White House, asserting that he has zero symptoms of the deadly COVID-19, which has killed over 90,000 Americans in the past three months.

France reports 131 COVID-19 deaths in last 24 hours

France reported 131 deaths caused by the coronavirus in the last 24 hours as admissions to intensive care units (ICUs) fell below 2,000 for the first time since March 22, official figures showed on Monday.

(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in