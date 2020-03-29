Coronavirus updates from India and the world: Global COVID-19 death toll crosses 30,000

Second COVID-19 death in Jammu and Kashmir
The unfortunate demise of a Coronavirus patient has been reported from Srinagar this morning: Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary(Planning), J&K Govt Two people have died in Jammu and Kashmir till now due to Coronavirus.
Global death toll crosses 30,000-mark, over 10,000 dead in Italy
The number of coronavirus cases across the world rose to 640,589 as on Saturday evening, with the US leading with 115,547 cases, while the global death toll rose to 30,249 according to data from the Johns Hopkins University's Coronavirus Resource Centre. Italy, with 10,023 fatalities, comprised over one third of the death toll, and was followed by Spain with 5,812 and China's Hubei with 3,177. Iran with 2,517 deaths, and France with 2,314 were joined in the four-figure category by the UK, where the toll is now 1,019. As regards the total number of cases, the US was followed by Italy (92,472), China (81,999), Spain (72,248), Germany (56,202), Iran (35,408), France (33,450) and the UK (17,301).
US reports more than 2,000 COVID-19 deaths
The United States has reported more than 2,000 COVID-19 deaths, according to the latest tally from Johns Hopkins University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE). As of 6.40 p.m. on Saturday (2240 GMT), there were more than 121,000 confirmed cases in the United States, with 2,010 deaths, an interactive map maintained by the CSSE showed, Xinhua news agency reported.
28-day paid leave for COVID-19 patients; factory, shop workers to get daily wage for lockdown period: Noida admin
Any worker or employee infected with coronavirus and in isolation for treatment will get 28 days of paid leave from their employer across Noida and Greater Noida, the Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration has ordered. In an order passed late on Saturday night, the administration also said that shops, industries and factories closed because of the lockdown will have to give daily wage along with leave to their workers and labourers during the closure period.
COVID-19: Odisha govt to provide Rs 3,000 to 65,000 vendors amid lockdown
Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has announced that 100 to 200 destitute will be provided cooked food in every Gram Panchayat daily and Rs 3,000 as financial assistance to 65,000 registered street vendors in 114 urban areas of the state amid nationwide lockdown. He has also requested the Chief Ministers of other states to extend necessary assistance to stranded Odias in their state.
COVID-19 cases in Turkey climb to 7,402, with 108 deaths
In the past 24 hours in Turkey, 16 more people lost their lives due to COVID-19, raising the death toll to 108, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said. The total number of novel coronavirus cases rose to 7,402 in Turkey, the minister tweeted on Saturday night, Xinhua news reported.
PM Modi to focus on prevailing COVID-19 situation in 'Mann Ki Baat' today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday will address the 63rd edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' at 11 am amid nationwide lockdown in the country in the view of novel coronavirus. Today's episode will focus on the situation prevailing in the country in the wake of COVID-19. "Tune in tomorrow at 11. Tomorrow's episode will be focused on the situation prevailing due to COVID-19. #MannKiBaat," the Prime Minister tweeted on Saturday.
