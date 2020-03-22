Coronavirus update: Indian Railways promises to full refund for all cancelled trains till June 21

In a view to isolate the spread of coronavirus, Indian Railways has cancelled all the trains, except the goods trains, till March 31. The Indian Railways also promised to full refund for all cancelled trains till June 21.
"To make it more convenient for passengers, full refund for all cancelled trains may be taken till 21.06.2020. Adequate arrangements shall be made to facilitate hassle-free refund to passengers affected by train cancellations," Indian Railways said in a statement.
The railways had already trimmed down its services on Friday by cancelling a majority of trains. However, it had allowed all trains that had already started the journey to continue. According to a new order issued by the railways, only goods trains will run from March 22 midnight to March 31 midnight.
"In continuation of the measures taken in the wake of COVID-19, it has been decided that all passenger train services on Indian Railways including Premium trains, Mail/Express trains, Passenger trains, Suburban Trains, Kolkata Metro Rail, Konkan Railway etc shall be cancelled till the 2400hrs of 31.03.2020. However, bare minimum level of services of suburban trains and Kolkata Metro Rail shall continue upto 2400hrs of 22.03.2020," Railways said in a statement.
