Coronavirus update: Indian Railways promises to full refund for all cancelled trains till June 21

In a view to isolate the spread of coronavirus, Indian Railways has cancelled all the trains, except the goods trains, till March 31. The Indian Railways also promised to full refund for all cancelled trains till June 21.

"To make it more convenient for passengers, full refund for all cancelled trains may be taken till 21.06.2020. Adequate arrangements shall be made to facilitate hassle-free refund to passengers affected by train cancellations," Indian Railways said in a statement.