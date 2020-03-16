Latest coronavirus update: Indian Railways start thermal screening of passengers in running train

Thiruvanathpuram: Amid the novel coronavirus scare (Covid-19), the railways has started screening passengers on running trains with the help of the Kerala government.

According to Railway Ministry officials, the national transporter officials have started the screening of passengers inside the trains in Thiruvanathpuram.

The official said that the work of screening the passengers with thermal devices have been started with the help of state government.

The official said that the railway officials are also clearing the doubts of people on Covid-19.