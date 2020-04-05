Coronavirus Update: Indian Railways braces itself to resume services from April 15; will issue new restoration plan next week

The railways on Saturday said no final decision was taken on restoration of train services, even as its zones have started drawing up plans to resume passenger services, which were suspended for 21 days due to the ongoing nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The statement of the railways came a day after a video-conference held by Railway Minister Piyush Goyal with the Railway Board chairman and other officials, where it was decided that the services will be resumed in a graded manner and the plans for such restoration should be given to the board for approval.

"Train services will have to be resumed only on specific approval of each train from the Railway Board. Suggestions for a phase-wise planning should be given to the board," an official said, commenting on the decision taken during the video-conference.

The trains, however, will begin operations only after receiving a green signal from the government, which had formed a Group of Ministers (GoM) on the issue.

All 17 railway zones and divisions are preparing plans to identify trains and resume services from April 15, taking into account the availability of rakes.