Mumbai parcel train: Central Railway announces parcel train from Kalyan to Nizamuddin on April 8, 2020 at 8pm

Earlier, Kalyan to Sankrail (Kolkata) parcel train left on 2.4.2020 with medicine and medicine materials, masks, sanitizer. It is expected to pick up more parcel enroute as this train will be halting at Nashik Road, Manmad, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Badnera, Nagpur, Durg, Bilaspur, Jharsuguda, Rourkela, Tatanagar.

Parcel loaders and e-commerce companies from Mumbai area can avail this parcel train when it makes another trip on 9.4.2020.

Another parcel train will leave Kalyan on 7.4.2020 for Changsari (Guwahati).

00103 parcel train will leave Kalyan at 20.30 hrs on 7.4.2020 and arrive Changsari at 12.00 hrs on 10.4.2020. 00104 parcel train will leave Changsari at 23.30 hrs on 10.4.2020 and arrive Kalyan at 20.00 hrs on 13.4.2020

Halts: Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Manmad, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Badnera, Nagpur, Durg, Bilaspur, Jharsuguda, Rourkela, Tatanagar, Sankrail, Battanagar, Dankuni, Malda Town, New Bongaigaon.

Parcel Train planned:

Parcel train will leave Kalyan at 09.00 hrs and arrive Hazrat Nizamuddin at 15.40 hrs next day. In return it will leave Hazrat Nizamuddin at 00.30 hrs and arrive Kalyan at 07.10 hrs next day.

Halts: Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Manmad, Jalgaon, Bhusaval. More halts can be provided if parties come forward with demands.

In case full parcel train is loaded by a party at originating point the train can reach parcels quickly to destination. If full parcel train load is offered by a party for any destination, Central Railway will work proactively to provide the service. These services are valid upto journey commencing on 14/04/2020.