Coronavirus Update: India to bring back around 400,000 citizens stranded in six Gulf countries

This evacuation process, if undertaken would be the largest of its kind, not just in the context of the novel coronavirus pandemic, but in the country's history. A vast majority of these stranded individuals are from Kerala, and reportedly, around 220,000 of them have valid job visas. There are also 57,436 tourists, 20,219 dependents and 7,276 students among the stranded.

The Kerala government has recently launched a website to allow people to register so that they can then be brought back from various countries once the Centre approves of the same. According to a PTI report, a recent state government order had added that people wishing to return home could register on the NORKA (Non-Resident Keralites Affairs) website. They would however have to get tested for the novel coronavirus and obtain a negative certificate first.