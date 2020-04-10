Coronavirus update: 896 cases, 37 deaths in 24 hours -- India records largest single day rise

On Friday the total number of novel coronavirus cases in India crossed 6,700 even as the death toll climbed past 200.
This comes after the country recorded 896 cases and 37 deaths in the last 24 hours -- a record increase. In the last 48 hours the number of cases have increased by 1487, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.
As per data given by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Maharashtra continues to have the highest number of cases. As of Friday evening the number stands at 1364.
A large number of these cases are from Mumbai which has far recorded 993 cases and 64 deaths. On Friday alone 218 novel coronavirus positive cases and 10 deaths were reported from Mumbai, as per data by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
The state with the second most number of cases is Tamil Nadu with 834 cases.
The update comes even as the World Health Organisation corrected itself to say that there has been no community transmission in India so far. The MoHFW reiterated the same on Friday after Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh suggested that the state had seen community transmission of the novel coronavirus.
"Today, the challenge is not local or community transmission. Whenever the community transmission stage comes, we will inform you. There is no community transmission in the country yet. There is no need to panic," Lav Aggarwal the Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a 21-day lockdown that extends till April 14. Two states -- Punjab and Odisha have already announced an extension of the lockdown till the end of April. As per reports, several other states are considering the same, including Maharashtra.
(With inputs from ANI)
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)