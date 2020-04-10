Coronavirus update: 896 cases, 37 deaths in 24 hours -- India records largest single day rise

The update comes even as the World Health Organisation corrected itself to say that there has been no community transmission in India so far. The MoHFW reiterated the same on Friday after Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh suggested that the state had seen community transmission of the novel coronavirus.

"Today, the challenge is not local or community transmission. Whenever the community transmission stage comes, we will inform you. There is no community transmission in the country yet. There is no need to panic," Lav Aggarwal the Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a 21-day lockdown that extends till April 14. Two states -- Punjab and Odisha have already announced an extension of the lockdown till the end of April. As per reports, several other states are considering the same, including Maharashtra.