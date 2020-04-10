Coronavirus lockdown extended till May 1st in Punjab, reports ANI

Punjab on Friday extended the coronavirus lockdown till May 1st.

The state has so far recorded over a 100 cases, and rumours have been circulating for the past few days regarding a possible extension. Punjab becomes the second state to officially announce an extension after Odisha.

Earlier on Friday, during a press conference, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had said that the state had entered the community transmission stage.

"In Punjab, 27 cases are there with no travel history. Yes, it can be said that most of them are cases of community transmission," he had said.