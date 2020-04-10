WHO's at fault? Health body admits error, says no community transmission of coronavirus in India

100 days after the first novel coronavirus case was was notified to the World Health Organisation, countries across the globe continue to fight the deadly infection. As per the live tracker maintained by the John Hopkins University, over 1,617,200 people have so far tested positive.
In India the tally crossed 6,700 on Friday, even as the death toll rose above 200. During a press conference on Friday the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare denied Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh's claim of community transmission of COVID-19 in the State.
But while this may have been a state-specific denial, WHO on Friday admitted that it had made an error in its 'situation report' and that India has not reached the stage of community transmission.
As per an NDTV report, the Health Body has admitted that it had made an error and that it had since been fixed. As per the report, WHO now believes that India has a cluster of cases rather than community transmission.
"Today, the challenge is not local or community transmission. Whenever the community transmission stage comes, we will inform you. There is no community transmission in the country yet. There is no need to panic," Lav Aggarwal said on Friday.
India has so far recorded over 6,700 cases. In the last 24 hours alone the number of cases rose by 896, while 37 deaths were recorded -- the sharpest ever increase in cases.
(With inputs from ANI)
