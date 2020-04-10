WHO's at fault? Health body admits error, says no community transmission of coronavirus in India

But while this may have been a state-specific denial, WHO on Friday admitted that it had made an error in its 'situation report' and that India has not reached the stage of community transmission.

As per an NDTV report, the Health Body has admitted that it had made an error and that it had since been fixed. As per the report, WHO now believes that India has a cluster of cases rather than community transmission.

"Today, the challenge is not local or community transmission. Whenever the community transmission stage comes, we will inform you. There is no community transmission in the country yet. There is no need to panic," Lav Aggarwal said on Friday.

India has so far recorded over 6,700 cases. In the last 24 hours alone the number of cases rose by 896, while 37 deaths were recorded -- the sharpest ever increase in cases.