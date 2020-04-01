Coronavirus Pandemic: Will PM-Cares accept foreign funds? Sources clarify

On Wednesday, sources told news agency ANI that the Modi government had decided to allow foreign donations for PM-CARES, which has been set up to battle the coronavirus pandemic.

Journalist Suhasini Haider also tweeted the same thing. This led many to wonder if foreign donations were now allowed.

Soon as Twitter was abuzz, sources, which have known to display verbosity in the last few years clarified that it meant ‘individuals and organisations’.

Sources told ANI: “A public charitable trust #PMCARES was set up in view of several spontaneous requests from India & abroad for making generous contribution to support the govt in its fight against #COVID19: Sources on foreign contribution to PM CARES Fund. In view of the interest expressed to contribute to Govt's efforts, as well as keeping in mind the unprecedented nature of pandemic, contributions to the Trust can be done by individuals and organisations, both in India and abroad.”