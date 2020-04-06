Coronavirus lockdown: Video of Surat man abusing doctor goes viral on social media

Amid coronavirus outbreak, doctors and healthcare workers have been on the frontline fighting the deadly virus. And while they have been selfless and tirelessly working for the society, some videos of healthcare workers being pelted with stones are doing rounds on social media. In another video, which surfaced on social media, a man can be seen shouting at a female doctor in his society in Surat, Gujarat.
A Twitter user, named Pooja Sinha, posted a video in which a man wearing pink T-shirt can be seen verbally abusing a doctor. While tweeting the video, the Twitter user wrote, "The man in the video is harassing a lady doctor. Her only fault is that she's a doctor and performing her duty in the midst of corona crisis. Video is from Adajan (Surat)."
The user then put up another video, which shows the doctor explaining what had exactly happened. While introducing herself as Sanjeevni, the doctor further said, "Few days beforeI had said that few people in my building are harassing me, even raising the issue they didn't stop and are still harassing me. Yesterday one them asked me, you work in a hospital, so are you infected with coronavirus? I didn't answer question and went home. This angered the person."
She further claimed that the lady who asked her the question stays opposite to my house. "Today, she was talking to someone from the society and suddenly started shouting saying that my dog is attacking him. Later, her husband started abusing me. They are doing this purposely as I work in a hospital and they don’t like it."
Earlier videos of healthcare workers being pelted with stones and chased away from a locality in India went viral. Medical professionals are not alone in the struggle, as airline staffers, who have worked tirelessly to rescue thousands of Indians stranded abroad, are also facing a various problems.
With an increase of 490 cases in the last 12 hours, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India climbed to 4067, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.
As many as 109 deaths have been reported across the country due to the deadly disease. There are 3666 active cases in the country while 292 people have been cured/discharged/migrated. Maharashtra has reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases so far, standing at 690, followed by Tamil Nadu and Delhi with 571 and 503 cases respectively.
