Coronavirus lockdown: Video of Surat man abusing doctor goes viral on social media

Amid coronavirus outbreak, doctors and healthcare workers have been on the frontline fighting the deadly virus. And while they have been selfless and tirelessly working for the society, some videos of healthcare workers being pelted with stones are doing rounds on social media. In another video, which surfaced on social media, a man can be seen shouting at a female doctor in his society in Surat, Gujarat.

A Twitter user, named Pooja Sinha, posted a video in which a man wearing pink T-shirt can be seen verbally abusing a doctor. While tweeting the video, the Twitter user wrote, "The man in the video is harassing a lady doctor. Her only fault is that she's a doctor and performing her duty in the midst of corona crisis. Video is from Adajan (Surat)."