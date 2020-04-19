Coronavirus lockdown: Karnataka govt to ease curbs from April 21

In a move that has sent shockwaves across the state in the medical community, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Saturday said his government has decided to relax lockdown restrictions after Monday (April 20), including movement of two-wheelers and construction work to resume activities in non-hotspot zones.

IT-BT companies have been permitted to work with 33% staff strength. The CM defended the move saying people are becoming restless.

However, the relaxations will not occur in the 32 containment zones in Bengaluru and the state’s eight hotspot districts — Bengaluru Urban, Mysuru, Belagavi, and districts with clusters including Dakshina Kannada, Bidar, Kalaburagi, Bagalkote and Dharwad.

“We had a meeting this morning about Covid-19 with all the ministers and it’s a reassuring situation,” he told the media in a press conference. As of Saturday, there are 384 cases in the state, 14 deaths and 104 recoveries. Mysuru and Bengaluru seem to be a big cause for concern.

“We can see that the cases are declining. I spoke to the district commissioners, and they all said it will come in control by today, and we should just be a little patient,” he said.

In containment zones, a buffer zone within a 3-km radius will be subjected to medical check-ups. Section 144 will remain in place until May 3, the CM said.

The Congress flayed the decision. KPCC president DK Shivakumar described the move as shocking, and added his party will meet the CM on Sunday and ask him to reconsider his decision. “I do not know who is advising the CM,” he said.