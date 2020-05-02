Coronavirus lockdown: First special train ferrying migrants from Telangana reaches Jharkhand

Patna: Jharkhand took the lead in bringing its migrant workers and students from other states. A special train with 24 coaches which left Lingampally station on outskirts of Hyderabad with migrant workers from the tribal state working in Telangana reached Hatia station late Friday night.

Two other special trains with students of Jharkhand studying at Kota coaching institutes also left Kota. The two trains will reach Ranchi and Dhanbad stations on Saturday noon. Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren had sent state's resident commissioner, M R Meena, a native of Rajasthan to finalise modalities and coordinate with Rajasthan government for making arrangements to bring students from Kota.

Soren in a tweet today assured, all migrants and students willing to return would be facilitated to come by trains. He welcomed the migrants at Hatia railway station late last night, offered them food packets. They were sent to different districts in 60 buses from the railway station.