Coronavirus lockdown: First special train ferrying migrants from Telangana reaches Jharkhand

Patna: Jharkhand took the lead in bringing its migrant workers and students from other states. A special train with 24 coaches which left Lingampally station on outskirts of Hyderabad with migrant workers from the tribal state working in Telangana reached Hatia station late Friday night.
Two other special trains with students of Jharkhand studying at Kota coaching institutes also left Kota. The two trains will reach Ranchi and Dhanbad stations on Saturday noon. Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren had sent state's resident commissioner, M R Meena, a native of Rajasthan to finalise modalities and coordinate with Rajasthan government for making arrangements to bring students from Kota.
Soren in a tweet today assured, all migrants and students willing to return would be facilitated to come by trains. He welcomed the migrants at Hatia railway station late last night, offered them food packets. They were sent to different districts in 60 buses from the railway station.
Jharkhand government facilitated return of migrant workers of West Bengal by arranging four buses to take them to Murshibad. The West Bengal government has arranged buses for 430 workers from Sahebganj to Murshibad journey.
As Ministry of railways today introduced special trains, different state governments have been asked to appoint special co-ordinating officers to make arrangements with the Railways.
In Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today held a six hours VC meeting with the officers and inquired about the latest Corona situation
State Transport Corporation has started sending buses to different inter-state borders for the migrant workers coming to Bihar from other parts of the country. Drivers and conductors were called at the Bankipore and sanitised with the vehicles.
A special train with migrant workers of Bihar has been arranged from Jaipur station to Patna junction. With Corona positive cases crossing 466 today, five districts-Patna, Buxar, Rohats, Munger and Gaya have been declared hot spots and included as Red zone areas. There are 95 positive cases in Munger, 57 in Rohats, 51 in Buxar and 43 in Patna. Twenty-nine districts out of 38 are in the grip of Corona.
