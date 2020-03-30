Coronavirus lockdown: Chhattisgarh Congress MLA booked for violating prohibitory orders

On Monday, Chhattisgarh Congress MLA Shailesh Pandey was booked for allegedly violating prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC.
As per news agency ANI, an FIR registered against Congress MLA Shailesh Pandey in Chhattisgarh for allegedly violating prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC after a crowd gathered outside his residence in Bilaspur to get free ration.
Responding to the allegations, Pandey told ANI, "When I reached my residence, I found a large crowd there. I informed Additional SP OP Sharma about it. People were sent back later. Even if we were helping people, how is that a crime?" "I have not asked people to come. They came where there is relaxation in curfew. Police should have stopped people. There might be BJP's hand behind this. I don't know why police took this action," he said.
Section 144 was imposed by the Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel-led government in order to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.
India has recorded 1,024 cases of the novel coronavirus. "The total number of COVID-19 positive cases rise to 1024 in India including 901 active cases, 96 cured/discharged/migrated people and 27 deaths," Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown to stem the spread of COVID-19, which has left thousands dead around the world.
