Coronavirus lockdown: Chhattisgarh Congress MLA booked for violating prohibitory orders

Responding to the allegations, Pandey told ANI, "When I reached my residence, I found a large crowd there. I informed Additional SP OP Sharma about it. People were sent back later. Even if we were helping people, how is that a crime?" "I have not asked people to come. They came where there is relaxation in curfew. Police should have stopped people. There might be BJP's hand behind this. I don't know why police took this action," he said.

Section 144 was imposed by the Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel-led government in order to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

India has recorded 1,024 cases of the novel coronavirus. "The total number of COVID-19 positive cases rise to 1024 in India including 901 active cases, 96 cured/discharged/migrated people and 27 deaths," Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown to stem the spread of COVID-19, which has left thousands dead around the world.