Coronavirus lockdown: 80 migrant workers detained for rampage in Surat

Surat: Police have detained around 80 migrant workers, mostly from Odisha, for allegedly going on a rampage and setting many handcarts afire in Surat demanding that they be allowed to return to their native places amid the lockdown, an official said on Saturday.

Hundreds of migrant workers stuck in Surat due the lockdown torched handcarts and tyres in Laksana area of the city on Friday night.

After the incident, police personnel were deployed in large numbers in the area and the situation was brought under control, the official said.

"Hundreds of workers, mostly from Odisha, hit the streets demanding that they should be sent to their native places. They also claimed that the food served to them by an NGO is tasteless and they have to stand in queue to get the meal," ACP C K Patel said.