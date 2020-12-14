Coronavirus latest updates: With 27,071 new cases, India's COVID-19 tally rises to 98.84 lakh - Here is state-wise data

The daily new COVID-19 cases fell below 30,000 for the third time this month taking India's virus caseload to 98.84 lakh, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.
The total coronavirus cases mounted to 98,84,100 with 27,071 infections being reported in a day. The death toll rose to 1,43,355 with 336 new fatalities, the Union Health Ministry said.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 93,88,159 pushing the national recovery rate to 94.98 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent.
The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 4 lakh for the eighth consecutive day. There are 3,52,586 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 3.57 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.
The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.
Here's state-wise list of active cases and deaths:
Andaman and Nicobar Islands: 84 (Total cases), 61 (Deaths)
Andhra Pradesh: 4966 (Total cases), 7057 (Deaths)
Arunachal Pradesh: 252 (Total cases), 55 (Deaths)
Assam: 3481 (Total cases), 1002 (Deaths)
Bihar: 5375 (Total cases), 1321 (Deaths)
Chandigarh: 766 (Total cases), 301 (Deaths)
Chhattisgarh: 19,070 (Total cases), 3097 (Deaths)
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu: 17 (Total cases), 2 (Deaths)
Delhi: 16,785 (Total cases), 10,014 (Deaths)
Goa: 1066 (Total cases), 706 (Deaths)
Gujarat: 13,298 (Total cases), 4171 (Deaths)
Haryana: 9875 (Total cases), 2717 (Deaths)
Himachal Pradesh: 7251 (Total cases), 811 (Deaths)
Jammu and Kashmir: 4702 (Total cases), 1799 (Deaths)
Jharkhand: 1571 (Total cases), 999 (Deaths)
Karnataka: 17,428 (Total cases), 11,944 (Deaths)
Kerala: 59,588 (Total cases), 2623 (Deaths)
Ladakh: 649 (Total cases), 123 (Deaths)
Madhya Pradesh: 12,837 (Total cases), 3404 (Deaths)
Maharashtra: 75,202 (Total cases), 48,209 (Deaths)
Manipur: 3074 (Total cases), 322 (Deaths)
Meghalaya: 730 (Total cases), 128 (Deaths)
Mizoram: 186 (Total cases), 7 (Deaths)
Nagaland: 634 (Total cases), 68 (Deaths)
Odisha: 2881 (Total cases), 1807 (Deaths)
Puducherry: 337 (Total cases), 619 (Deaths)
Punjab: 7076 (Total cases), 5077 (Deaths)
Rajasthan: 16,629 (Total cases), 2542 (Deaths)
Sikkim: 356 (Total cases), 118 (Deaths)
Tamil Nadu: 10,115 (Total cases), 11,895 (Deaths)
Telangana: 7380 (Total cases), 1496 (Deaths)
Tripura: 330 (Total cases), 376 (Deaths)
Uttarakhand: 6293 (Total cases), 1355 (Deaths)
Uttar Pradesh: 19,729 (Total cases), 8072 (Deaths)
West Bengal: 22,573 (Total cases), 9057 (Deaths)