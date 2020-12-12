Moderna says US ordered 100 mn additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine

The United States has secured 100 million more doses of the mRNA coronavirus vaccine by US pharmaceutical company Moderna, the developer said in a press release.

The US already purchased 100,000 doses of Moderna vaccine in July, securing the option of purchasing extra 300 million doses later. With the vaccination regimen requiring two doses per patient, the current total procurement is enough to cover 100 million citizens (the US population is slightly over 320 million).

"Moderna, Inc. ... today announced that the U.S. government has exercised its option to purchase an additional 100 million doses of mRNA-1273, Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine candidate, bringing its confirmed order commitment to 200 million doses," the company said in a press release.